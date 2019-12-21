Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru cops creating ruckus in hospital caught on CCTV

A CCTV camera installed in the hospital corridor shows the cops repeatedly kicking and pushing a door, in an attempt to open it, but they fail and then leave.

Published: 21st December 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha stops a journalist from Kerala, who was covering the protest | express

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  Uniformed cops barging into a private hospital in Falnir area, where bodies of the two men killed in Thursday’s violence were kept, has gone viral, evoking sharp responses from people.Sources said that soon after news of two deaths spread like wildfire on Thrsday evening, a huge number of people gathered in front of the hospital. People had also come to see those injured and admitted to hospital.
Police asked the people to move out and when they did not budge, lobbed teas gas shells to disperse them. When some people ran inside the hospital, police went in search of them. 

A CCTV camera installed in the hospital corridor shows the cops repeatedly kicking and pushing a door, in an attempt to open it, but they fail and then leave. Hospital sources said the presence of a huge number of policemen sent shockwaves among patients and their attendants. “There was nothing that warranted the cops to barge into a hospital and force open the door. If they had doubts of miscreants hiding inside the hospital, they could have sought our cooperation to catch them,” said a hospital staff.

Former minister B Ramanath Rai condemned the police behaviour, and alleged that police had even entered the ICU of the hospital. Popular Front of India leader Ashraf K said the cops had assaulted relatives of the two dead men in hospital. Police commissioner PS Harsha and DCP (Crime and Traffic) Lakshmi Ganesh maintained that they had not seen the video, and that many videos were doing the rounds to defame the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru police Falnir private hospital
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp