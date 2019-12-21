Mysuru woman held for cheating Amazon of over Rs 1 lakh

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A woman from Mysuru has been booked for allegedly duping e-commerce giant Amazon by exploiting its return policy. Ashwini alias Suma made online purchases and claimed refunds after returning used or fake products. The woman had made over 48 purchases using fake names pocketing nearly Rs 1,17,108.

According to an FIR filed against her, the accused recently had ordered a trouser and opted to return it. “She had returned a used trouser by fixing the tag instead of the delivered product. So we started an internal investigation, which revealed that she had committed similar frauds in 48 purchases,” the complaint revealed. A police source revealed that the accused have been arrested.