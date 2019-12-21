Home States Karnataka

No more nature camps in sanctuaries: Karnataka HC

This follows allegations that rave parties were being held in the guise of eco-tourism

Published: 21st December 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

CHIKKAMAGALURU

Image for representation

By B Thipperudrappa
Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Environment bugs are going to be disappointed as nature camps within sanctuaries and forest reserves will be closed down and eco-tourism activities suspended as per a High 
Court order. Normally, these nature camps in forest sanctuaries across the state cater to researchers who study the environment. From now on, all such activities will not be permitted. Environmentalists have expressed strong opposition to converting forest into concrete jungles by putting up posh structures, digging trenches and fences to stop wild animal attacks. Greens also contend that these activities hinder free movement of wild animals and their natural life within their territorial habitats.

Barring a few qualitative camps, allegations have been that most of the others were arranging rave parties. 
Previously, the Supreme Court had ordered shifting of nature camps from core areas to buffer zones of forests. Wildlife division of the forest department had planned to shift nature camps in Muttodi zone of the Bhadra Wildlife division at Karanji. 

They identified suitable sites for the same. In the meantime, the High Court in its order dated June 25, 2019, pertaining to petition number RSA89/2015, directed forest authorities to clear nature camps within six months as per Forest Conservation Act of 1980. Talking to TNIE, Bhadra Wildlife CCFO Vijay Mohan said that nature camp in the Muttodi sanctuary is shut as per the court order but tourists will be taken on a safari trip.

Ravish, a nature lover, said that though it is a welcome step, many people will now be deprived of the opportunity to experience nature first-hand. He added that guides who accompany people on safari parties are not well-versed about intricacies of the forest and it is necessary to appoint naturalists so that people get to now more about their surroundings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
eco tourism nature camps
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp