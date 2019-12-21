No more nature camps in sanctuaries: Karnataka HC

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Environment bugs are going to be disappointed as nature camps within sanctuaries and forest reserves will be closed down and eco-tourism activities suspended as per a High

Court order. Normally, these nature camps in forest sanctuaries across the state cater to researchers who study the environment. From now on, all such activities will not be permitted. Environmentalists have expressed strong opposition to converting forest into concrete jungles by putting up posh structures, digging trenches and fences to stop wild animal attacks. Greens also contend that these activities hinder free movement of wild animals and their natural life within their territorial habitats.

Barring a few qualitative camps, allegations have been that most of the others were arranging rave parties.

Previously, the Supreme Court had ordered shifting of nature camps from core areas to buffer zones of forests. Wildlife division of the forest department had planned to shift nature camps in Muttodi zone of the Bhadra Wildlife division at Karanji.

They identified suitable sites for the same. In the meantime, the High Court in its order dated June 25, 2019, pertaining to petition number RSA89/2015, directed forest authorities to clear nature camps within six months as per Forest Conservation Act of 1980. Talking to TNIE, Bhadra Wildlife CCFO Vijay Mohan said that nature camp in the Muttodi sanctuary is shut as per the court order but tourists will be taken on a safari trip.

Ravish, a nature lover, said that though it is a welcome step, many people will now be deprived of the opportunity to experience nature first-hand. He added that guides who accompany people on safari parties are not well-versed about intricacies of the forest and it is necessary to appoint naturalists so that people get to now more about their surroundings.