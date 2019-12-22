Chasing history, finding treasure for all to see

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Spending one’s hard-earned money to collect things that are no longer in use or non-functional may seem like a waste to most people. But this man from Kalaburagi has a gallery full of coins, paper currency, books, radios, cameras and much more from the days gone by. Ayaz Art Gallery on Darga Road, near Roza police station, was established in 2002 by internationally-acclaimed photographer and painter Mohammed Ayazuddin Patel.

‘Whatever I am now is because of my parents, they inspired me. My mother’s hobby was collecting coins and antiques, to which I also drew closer. My father Mohammed Khaja Naveed Patel was a Munshi in the erstwhile Nizam’s government, and was an expert in history. He guided me,” Ayazuddin recalls fondly.

After completing his Bachelor’s in Applied Arts, he went to Dubai and worked there as a graphic designer for six years. He came back because he wanted to spread the culture of his hometown — Kalaburagi. “My aim is to document the heritage of the Deccan peninsula. Photography is my profession, which I utilise in renovating several monuments in Kalaburagi district,” he says.

One of his photos - ‘Bijapur Heritage’ - was awarded in the 55th National Art Exhibition organised by the Lalit Kala Academy, New Delhi, in 2014. This apart, Ayazuddin has other awards to his name. The Karnataka State Archeology department used his photographs in a catalogue of monuments in Gulbarga, which can be viewed in the government museum in Kalaburagi. The state Tourism Department has also used his photographs for official purposes.

Owing to his vast knowledge, the Azim Premji Foundation has employed him to deliver lectures to educate teachers working in government schools. Every month, he visits remote villages and educates teachers on, encouraging them to spread the importance of preserving history and heritage.Ayazuddin keeps busy by hopping from village to village, hunting down antiques, which people hand over to him as they have no value for the items. Now, he has a collection of old cameras, Bidriware, locks, weights, vessels, gramophones, telephones, clocks, books and many other items. His collection also includes thousands of rare books, published in time of the British and Nizams.

Rare coins and notes make up most of his collection. Coins from the time of Satavahana, Rashtrakuta, Chalukya, Hoysala, Nagapadmavati, Gandhar, Khilji, Lodhi, Tughluq, Mughals, Bahmani, Wodeyars, Kalchuris, Tipu, Qutub Shahi, Nizam Shahi, Adil Shahi, Barid Shahi, Imad Shahi, Malwa, Kashmiri kings’ coins, the British and present-day coins and notes can be seen at the gallery.

Apart from Indian currency, he also has coins and notes from various countries, which are catalogued based on country, population, etc. Currently, he is in possession of currency notes from many countries — one of the largest such collections in the state.“I have travelled to 26 countries and spread the culture of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. On my return, I pick up that country’s flag, which are a hit at the gallery,” he said.

Ayazuddin is also serving as a member of Karnataka Lalithakala Academy, member of Bombay Coin Society, member of Bengaluru Numismatic Coin Society, member of Gulbarga Tourism and Heritage Association and member of Bahamani Educational and Cultural Association.

Lover of monuments

Ayazuddin has penned a book titled ‘Monuments of Gulbarga’, with a brief history of these monuments in Kalaburagi district. He has also published a brochure titled ‘The city of domes’ for the sake of tourists. He has also made several video documentaries of archeological sites.