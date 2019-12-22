Home States Karnataka

FIR registered against three former Karnataka State Open University vice-chancellors

On November 20, KSOU authorities filed a total of six complaints based on directions of the High Court following the findings of justice Justice K Bhakthavatsala on the alleged irregularities.

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Following  a complaint by the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) over alleged irregularities in the varsity, FIRs have been registered against three former vice-chancellors. 
On November 20, KSOU authorities filed a total of six complaints based on directions of the High Court following the findings of justice Justice K Bhakthavatsala on the alleged irregularities.

Four cases were filed with ACB while two were filed with  Jayalakshmipuram police. Three vice-chancellors, including prof K  S Rangappa, M G Krishnan, K Sudha Rao, former finance officer  Rajashekharaiah, former registrars P S Naik and B S  Vishwanath, former registrar (evaluation) K J Suresh, and other officials were named in the case. 

Jayalakshmipuram  police have now filed two separate FIRs- -one in connection with an alleged error in entering MoUs with private people permitting them to  admit students to various courses without seeking a legal opinion from the government. While another FIR was registered in connection with violation of rules and alleged connivance, conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and abuse of office.

However,  ACB sleuths are yet to register an FIR. When The New Sunday Express contacted Rashmi, SP of Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB), she said that unlike other cases, an FIR can’t be registered immediately in such cases and they have to wait until they obtain permission from higher officials. She said they are expecting a reply soon and they may register another FIR soon.

