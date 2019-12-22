Home States Karnataka

HD Kumarasamy wants home minister Bommai sacked, cops suspended over Mangaluru police firing

HDK came down heavily on chief minister BS Yediyurappa for not visiting those injured in the police firing during his visit to Mangaluru on Saturday and asked whether he has humanity left in him.

HD Kumaraswamy

Ex-CM HDK shows a TNIE report during press meet on Mangaluru. (Photo | AEPS)

By Express News Service

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has demanded chief minister BS Yediyurappa to sack home minister Basavaraj Bommai and suspend the concerned police officials over killing of two persons in police firing during CAA protests in Mangaluru.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the families of two victims and injured in the hospital, Kumaraswamy lashed out at the government over the police firing. He sought to know why the police resorted to firing in Mangaluru while CAA protests in Bengaluru, Kalburgi and other places had more crowds.

He said he will not demand for any inquiry over the issue stating that there is no need for it and sought immediate action on responsible police officials.

Suspecting RSS hand behind the police firing on agitators, he asked: “Will you inquire as to which officials were in RSS leader Prabhakar Bhat's house a day before the police firing took place. Is Prabhakar Bhat running a parallel government here.”

HDK came down heavily on chief minister BS Yediyurappa for not visiting those injured in the police firing during his visit to Mangaluru on Saturday and asked whether he has humanity left in him. He said the home minister is unfit to hold that post.

He also took exception to the FIR over the incident and said while one FIR said there was a mob of 1,000 people another says it was 7,000 people mob. Referring to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement that people from Kerala were behind the violence, he asked then why none of those 44 who suffered bullet injuries are from Kerala.

Kumaraswamy handed over Rs 5 lakh cheques to family members of Abdul Jaleel and Nausheen who were killed in police firing. 

