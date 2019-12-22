Jamaats plan mega meet against Citizenship Act, 1L expected

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Muslim community in the city are planning to stage a huge public meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, on December 23 at Khuddus Saheb Idgah on Miller’s Road, said Syed Shahis Ahmed, general secretary, All India Milli Council (AIMC).

“The call for the public meeting was given by Ameer-e-Shariat Moulana Sageer Ahmed on December 21. We had to postpone it because of prohibitory orders. Around 30 to 35 jamaats (Muslim congregations) have decided to join the meeting,” he added. City police had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC from December 19 to December 21 midnight.

Ahmed said the jamaats, including the Jamaat-e-Ulema, AIMC, Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamaat-e-Ahle-Hadis and others, will be participating in the mega rally, in which they are expecting nearly a lakh people.

TNSE spoke to the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa, who said the organisers had approached him for permission on Saturday evening. “Their request is being verified. We are yet to decide on giving them permission,” he said.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had said that there would be “elaborate arrangements to ensure law and order in the event of mega meetings.” However, the organisers said that they would “go ahead with the gathering, whether or not they got permission from the police,” Ahmed said.A WhatsApp message asking Muslims to join the “protest” on December 23 went viral. Now, however, the organisers, are desisting from calling it a protest. “There will be no slogans, it is a public meeting. People have been asked to come in from AKS Convention Hall in Coles Park; Cantonment Railway Station and Fun World in JC Nagar to Khuddus Saheb Eidgah. We are expecting to start after 10 am,” he added.

By their own admission, the Eidgah ground can accommodate 20,000-25,000 people, and the one lakh people expected to congregate could lead to road blocks and traffic congestion. “We have around 800 volunteers who will help the police ensure there is no violence. Parking facilities will be provided at Cantonment Station,” he said.

The call for the public meeting was given during Friday prayers and via WhatsApp. The organisers said, “People have been given clear instructions not to involve themselves in any unlawful activities, including sloganeering.” When contacted, ACP (East), S Murugan, said they are in touch with the organisers. “If permission is granted, arrangements will be made to maintain peace,” said Murugan.

Carry Indian flags; reads viral text

The WhatsApp message circulated by organisers calls people from various places to come “protest” together. They have asked people to carry the Indian flag, posters against CAA/NRC, and block roads from AKS Convention Hall to Cantonment Railway Station, as well as to grab media attention. They have asked people to skip school, college, work or household chores and join “the biggest protest in Bengaluru”.

SECTION 144 NOT EXTENDED:

The prohibitory order under Section 144, from December 19 at 6 am to December 21 midnight, has not been extended. Police have decided to allow peaceful protests, but if there is any law and order problem, they may again invoke the prohibitory orders.