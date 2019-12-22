Just seeing you can raise stress levels among animals

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you thought it’s only people who are stressed out due to work and social pressure, think again.

Weekend family outings to zoos and safaris are apparently leading to increased stress levels among animals too.

For the first time in the country, veterinarians at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) are assessing the stress levels among animals in the zoo by studying the fecal cortisol. The tests started 10 days ago and will continue till January-end to ascertain the stress levels and what can be done so that the animals can destress.

To start with, the veterinarians are collecting the fecal matter of zoo tigers, zebras, giraffes, lions and lion-tailed macaques. The samples are being collected thrice a week — Sunday (when the footfall is highest in the zoo), Tuesday (when the zoo is closed) and a weekday (when the crowd is normal).

Cortisol is a protein produced in the adrenal cortex and its egestion level differs during pregnancy, change in climatic temperature, feeding, lactation, when surrounded by visitors and when in close contact with humans. The samples will be analysed against the international standard stress data base. But in case of zoo tigers, the sample will be compared with the lone wild tiger roaming in the forests of Bannerghatta National Park.

This is being done for the first time in any Indian zoo, says park official

Park Executive Director Vanashri Vipin Singh told TNSE that this is being done for the first time in any Indian zoo after obtaining permission from the Zoo Authority of Karnataka. However, no blood samples are being collected for any research purposes.

“It is a detailed scientific study for internal analysis. It is being done to understand the animals better and have the best management techniques and practices to keep the animals happy,” she said.

Earlier, a stress test was done by Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, on Mysuru Dasara elephants and the data was compared with free-roaming wild elephants.

“Though the Central Zoo Authority guidelines are being followed, like maintaining proper spacious enclosures and holding houses, the movement of vehicles in the safari area and the presence of humans in the zoo can cause stress among animals. The test will help us understand how to make animals happy and what should be done for them. Animals get proper food and shelter, but when they are displaced, they get stressed. The animals adjust gradually, but the increased presence of humans can be a matter of concern. This is also one form of man-animal conflict,” said a zoo official.