Why do we need home minister when cops make all decisions, asks Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, on Saturday, lashed out at Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai for defending the police firing in Mangaluru, in which two people were killed.“If the home minister says police officers will make all the decisions, including opening fire at protesters depending on the situation on ground, why do we need a home minister in the state at all? If police officers decide everything, the home minister must resign,” Siddaramaiah said, responding to Bommai’s earlier remarks.

He also expressed displeasure over being barred from visiting Mangaluru due to the law and order situation. Siddaramaiah said that the Chief Minister and home minister visited Mangaluru on Saturday, but the government prevented the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly from visiting the city and speaking to people.

“This is a murder of democracy and clearly exposes police failure in handling the situation,” he said.

Questioning the government’s move, Siddaramaiah asked why there is a need for an Opposition in the state when its members are not allowed to even meet the victims of the firing.

Siddaramaiah said the Congress will continue to fight for these Mangaluru victims till the state government orders a judicial probe. On Saturday, CM B S Yediyurappa said the government will an order inquiry into the firing.