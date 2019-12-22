Why were shots fired above knees, asks kin of man killed in Mangaluru police firing

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: “Why did the police pull the trigger? Cops are responsible for turning a calm area into a war zone,” said a grieving Naufal, brother of Nausheen, who was killed in the alleged police firing, between protesters and the police on Thursday.

Speaking to TNSE, Naufal said, “My brother was working as a welder in Bunder. He usually returns home by 6 pm. On that day, when the situation turned violent, they were asked to close shop as a precautionary measure. He shut his shop and was on his way home. When he stopped to see what was happening, cops opened fire.”

Naufal said he was at the shop when he got the news and he rushed to Highland Hospital where Nausheen was taken.

“I could not see him alive,” he said, struggling to control his tears.

Nausheen’s brother too had the same question, why did the police open fire, and that too above the knees?

“They could have used water cannons or tear gas to disperse the crowd. Firing is supposed to be a last resort,” he added.