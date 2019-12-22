Home States Karnataka

Why were shots fired above knees, asks kin of man killed in Mangaluru police firing

Naufal said he was at the shop when he got the news and  he rushed to Highland Hospital where Nausheen was taken.

Published: 22nd December 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

mangaluru police

Tight police security in Mangaluru (Photo | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh, EPS)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU:  “Why did the police pull the trigger? Cops are responsible for turning a calm area into a war zone,” said a grieving Naufal, brother of Nausheen, who was killed in the alleged police firing, between protesters and the police on Thursday.

Speaking to TNSE, Naufal said, “My brother was working as a welder in Bunder. He usually returns home by 6 pm. On that day, when the situation turned violent, they were asked to close shop as a precautionary measure. He shut his shop and was on his way home. When he stopped to see what was happening, cops opened fire.” 

Naufal said he was at the shop when he got the news and he rushed to Highland Hospital where Nausheen was taken.

“I could not see him alive,” he said, struggling to control his tears.

Nausheen’s brother too had the same question, why did the police open fire, and that too above the knees?

“They could have used water cannons or tear gas to disperse the crowd. Firing is supposed to be a last resort,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru polce firing Nausheen
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp