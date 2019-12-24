People unite to help Udupi man arrested in Saudi Arabia

Home States Karnataka

Bangera, working in Dammam in Saudi Arabia as an air-conditioning technician for seven years found himself in soup and his family back home is worried.

A picture of Harish Bangera being arrested by a Saudi official, is trending on social media

By  Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Various Muslim and Hindu organisations from the coastal belt of Karnataka are working together for the release of Harish Bangera, who has been arrested in Saudi Arabia for his “hate comments” on the social media. Several Indian organisations in Middle East countries, including Karnataka Cultural Forum and Aniwasi Bharatiyaru are trying to ensure an early release of Bangera, who hails from Kundapur taluk in Udupi district.

When some Muslim youths from Mangaluru contacted their friends in Saudi and sought help for his release, several social media users came forward and tagged the Ministry of External Affairs seeking its help. Senior bureaucrats of Karnataka too chipped in. 

Bangera, working in Dammam in Saudi Arabia as an air-conditioning technician for seven years found himself in soup and his family back home is worried. They have claimed that his account was hacked or a fake account was created in his name.

A family member told TNIE that he deactivated his Facebook account after viewers raised objections to his posts. Bangera had shared a post from someone’s wall on violence in Mangaluru. Many people criticised it. He aired an apology on his account before deactivating it, the family member claimed.

“Harish deactivated his account but after few hours a new account in his name emerged and it was full of hate posts. It is possible that someone may have used the photographs from Harish’s previous account and used the same to spread hate. The original social media account of Harish had his family picture on profile, unlike the fake one which has his photograph. Hence we have complained to the local police seeking their intervention and another complaint was filed with Cyber Police of Udupi,” the family member explained.

Harish married Sumana nine years ago and couple has a two-year-old daughter. He was currently working in Gulf Carton Factory Co. Harish has a rented house in Bijadi near Koteshwara. Harish’s wife, in her complaint to the police, has clarified that despite Harish deactivating his account, a fake ID was created in his name.

“The company in which Harish was working has terminated him. We are in trouble and we have not heard from him since last three days. We are seeking help from the local organisations in Udupi and praying for his early release,” added the family member.

