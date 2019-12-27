Slowdown not an issue for JSS campus placements

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Despite the country facing an economic slowdown, the campus recruitment at the city’s JSS Science and Technology seems to be not affected by it. A total of 144 companies have conducted campus recruitment at the varsity so far this year and have made 675 job offers to both postgraduate and undergraduate students. Also, in the MBA course, 110 students have got job offers.

University Vice-Chancellor Jawahar Nesan said the “slowdown and restrictions in hiring” did not affect their campus recruitment. According to him, of the students placed, 19 of them have got a salary package of Rs 29 lakh per annum and the average package is Rs 10.5 lakh per year.