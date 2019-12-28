Home States Karnataka

After political row, now DK Shivakumar’s Christ statue project runs into land issue in Karnataka

Revenue Minister R Ashok says it is gomala land; govt puts project on hold, BJP leaders slam Congress MLA 
 

Published: 28th December 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former Minister DK Shivakumar’s project to have the country’s tallest statue of Jesus Christ has landed in a controversy.

Two days after the Congress leader laid the foundation stone for a 114-ft statue in his home constituency, Kanakapura, the Karnataka government has raised objections and sought a report from the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner. 

Also read: BJP hits out at Congress leader DK Shivakumar for donating land for 114-ft tall Christ statue

On Friday, Revenue Minister R Ashok told reporters that the 10-acre land on which the project is coming up is ‘gomala land’ (government land reserved for cattle grazing) and it cannot be allowed to be used for any other purpose.

“Four years ago, the Harobele Trust was registered and had taken up Kapali betta for development. DK Shivakumar is part of the trust. Since this is government land, one cannot gift it to others. We have learnt that Shivakumar gifted it to build the statue. I have sought a report from the DC of Ramanagara in this regard. The project will be kept on hold till we get clarity,’’ he said. 

Many BJP leaders, including ministers KS Eshwarappa, CT Ravi, MPs Ananth Kumar Hegde and Prathap Simha, slammed the Congress leader and termed it an attempt to please Congress president Sonia Gandhi, as he is lobbying for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president’s post. 

RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa said, “They (Congress) are opposing building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, and are building the tallest statue of Jesus Christ. This is to please their party leader.”

Shivakumar said the foundation of democracy is equality.

“I believe in all religions. In my constituency, there are people from all castes and communities. I don’t need to learn lessons from the people who want to damage Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution,’’ he said. 

He also pointed out that it was the coalition government that had approved the project to build statues of the Siddaganga Mutt seer and Adhichunchungiri swami, both in Ramanagara district.

On the land controversy, Shivakumar said he had made a promise to Christians two years ago, which he is fulfilling now.

“When I was going through a bad time, these people, cutting across caste and religion, prayed for me. In Harobele church, 36 people are working for the cause of Kannada,’’ he said.  

Shivakumar said he had got approval from the government and all the papers are in order.  

“Devotees are giving stones to build the statue. There is no issue with the land,” he claimed, adding that he had also got land to construct temples and even given his own land for an educational institution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar congress BJP
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp