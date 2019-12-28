Citizenship Act stir: CID begins inquiry into Mangaluru police firing case

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inquiry into the protests that took a violent turn in Mangaluru on December 19, began on Friday. Two people were killed in police firing that took place during the protests.

Sources said the five-member team, led by CID SP Rahul Shahpura, which arrived at the police commissioner’s office in the morning, went to Bunder area where the firing happened, for inspection.

Later, they collected details of the incident from the local police and went through the videos and photos related to the incident.

However, sources said the CID has not yet taken over the investigation from the Mangaluru city police which has already started their investigation.

The local police will continue the investigation and the CID will take over the case only after finishing the groundwork. Once they take over the case, the CID will look into whether the investigation conducted by the local police so far, is proper.

Since the government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha is expected to visit Mangaluru on Saturday to start the investigation into the incident.

The government has ordered to complete the investigation in three months and submit a report.