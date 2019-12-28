RGUHS paper, carbon copy of Kolar varsity’s questions

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking goof-up, the question paper of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) examination has turned out to be a carbon copy of a month-old question paper of a Kolar-based deemed university. Second year MBBS students of forensic sciences who took the examination found the two question papers identical. While the university blamed the computer software, there is no word about re-examination.

The forensic medicine examination was conducted on Thursday by the RGUHS, the final internal assessment exam of the department of forensic medicine was conducted by the Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College on November 22.

RGUHS vice chancellor Dr S Sachidanand said, “Yes it is the same paper and it is a mistake of the examiner who has set the paper. We will initiate action against the examiner.” He, however, refused to name the paper-setter.RGUHS registrar (evaluation) Dr K B Lingegowda said it was a mistake of the examiner to send the same paper to two colleges.

Clear instance of making money, say students

However, the question paper was selected through computer software and “so it was the selection made by the computer,” he said.“The university officials have no role to play in this as the computer gets to pick from 15 sets of question papers. The examiner sent the papers to two universities which shouldn’t have been done. We will initiate action,” he said.However, he didn’t comment on whether there will be any re-examination.

Several students alleged that it is a clear instance of “making money.” A student told The New Indian Express on the condition of anonymity, “it is easy to get away with such cases by claiming either ignorance or a mistake. This is a nice way to avoid getting into paper leak allegations and yet make money. ”According to sources, question papers for MBBS exams sell like hot cakes for as much as Rs 20 lakh per paper. Interestingly, this is not the first time such an incident has happened in the university. In September 2018, second year MSc nursing students had the same question paper that as in 2016.

Some of the students took to Twitter on this issue, “Now this is a new kind of Malpractice. Today’s QP for FMT conducted by #RGUHS numbered 1087, was exact Carbon Copy of a question paper set by a Deemed Medical College. Hope @drashwathcn look into this and do the needful for the students (sic),” said a tweet from Sathyapramod K R, a student.