Karnataka's Pejavar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji (89) of Sri Pejavar Mutt, Udupi, who pioneered social initiatives passed away on Sunday morning.

He was being treated at Kasturba hospital, Manipal for his pneumonia since December 20 and his health condition declined and there was severe brain dysfunction on Saturday.

The Seer who was vocal about the revival of Hindu spirit never thought controversies would cause trouble to him as he engaged in the endeavours that gave a new ray of hopes for the Dalits and downtrodden people in the society. He is well known for his fight against untouchability in the state.

As he earned the sobriquet of 'revolutionary seer' for his ability to transcend the barriers of caste, creed and religion, Pejavar Seer always spoke about society's unity.

Pejavar Seer was born as Venkatarama as the second child for his parents Narayana Acharya and Kamalamma on April 27, 1931, at Ramakunja in Dakshina Kannada district. He was given Sanyasa Deeksha (sainthood) by Sri Vishwamanya Theertha of the Pejavar Mutt when he was just a six-year-old boy.

At that young age, he showed signs of effulgence and was ready to lead a pious life. He was given Deeksha at Chakratheertha in Hampi on December 3, 1938.

The young saint pursued his education in Udupi. Eight years of rigorous lessons by Sri Vidyamanya Theertha of Sri Bhandarkeri Mutt made Sri Vishwesha Theertha a scholarly affluent saint.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha had completed his record fifth Paryaya in Udupi as no other Seer of the Ashta Mutts of Udupi got that opportunity in the biennial Paryaya cycle.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on December 27, 2018, had felicitated him by coming down to Udupi on the occasion of completion of 80 years of his initiation into sainthood and religious services. His connection with the national-level political leaders, spiritual icons had always kept him in the focus.

From visiting Dalit colonies decades ago to becoming the victim of social justice warriors in the media era, the magnificent journey of Pejavar seer has come to an end.