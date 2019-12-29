Home States Karnataka

Statue an outcome of appeasement: S Suresh Kumar

How can an individual purchase it? Even if Gomala land is given, it can be done only for charity and institutions.

Published: 29th December 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and Education Minister S Suresh Kumar termed the project to build a Jesus Christ statue in Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s home turf Kanakapura, a clear case of appeasement politics, and the project, coming up on government land, needs to be verified. In an interview with The New Sunday Express, Suresh Kumar said protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and West Bengal Chief Minister giving compensation to families of two men killed in police firing are “politically motivated”. Excerpts:

DK Shivakumar says BJP thrives on creating religious disputes. What do you have to say?
‘Justice for all and appeasement to none’ has been our credo and belief. This is being done in Kapalagudda, a place with a popular Hindu name, and that too on ‘Gomala’ land (government land reserved as animal pasture). 

How can an individual purchase it? Even if Gomala land is given, it can be done only for charity and institutions. We don’t know how the cabinet approved it. That’s why I said the issue of taking Gomala land has to be verified. It is a clear case of appeasement.

Was BJP not prepared to convince people about CAA?
Those who had listened to Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha felt there was a need for CAA. He had very clearly stated it is our ‘dharma’ to give shelter to people who lost everything in Pakistan, and have come to India. Our party too planned to go to the people and explain it. 
But before that, these people (opposition) started creating confusion and protesting. There are many pro-CAA rallies too, and people are being taken into confidence.

But the protests are continuing?
Some interested persons and organisations who don’t want to see the truth, are instigating it. The whole country knows what CAA and NRC stand for. You can wake up people who are sleeping, but you cannot wake up those who pretend to be sleeping — the situation is something like that. 
They want to oppose everything Prime Minister Modi proposes. Unfortunately, they are using gullible citizens in the protests. I think a majority of people know why these stage-managed protests are continuing, and what is their agenda. These protests will peter out.

A delegation from West Bengal gave compensation to families of two men killed in police firing, while the Karnataka government withheld compensation...
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wants to show that she is doing something to counter Modi. Why has she not given compensation to victims of political murders in West Bengal? Instead of ensuring harmony in their own states, they have come to a BJP-ruled state. It is clearly politically motivated, and society will know it is to appease the vote bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar S Suresh Kumar
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp