Home States Karnataka

VHP in sync with Supreme Court’s ‘apolitical trust’ for Ram Mandir

Around 300 office-bearers of VHP from across the country, the USA, Germany, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal and other countries are participating in the baithaks (meetings). 

Published: 29th December 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Participants at VHP’s annual meeting at Sanghaniketan in Mangaluru | Express

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is fully in sync with the Supreme Court judgment directing the Centre to establish an “apolitical trust” to fix the modalities for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, according to leaders privy to the developments. At a convention of the outfit’s Central Committee and International Executive Committee, which is underway at Sanghaniketan in the city, senior leaders have been deliberating on defining such a trust.   

Around 300 office-bearers of VHP from across the country, the USA, Germany, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal and other countries are participating in the baithaks (meetings). According to sources, a few of these office-bearers, who spearheaded the Ram Mandir movement in the 1980s, have proposed that the temple should be raised as per the model envisioned by the Hindu outfit. It was also discussed to pass a resolution on Sunday, the last day of the convention, to pool funds towards the construction of the temple from the devotees, instead of seeking funds from the Central government. 

An office-bearer, who participated in the meetings, said, “Many were of the opinion that no politician should be on board the trust. The trustees should be people of impeccable credentials” There are 65,000 VHP committees across the country, and now the plan is to expand its activities in 2020, a VHP leader from Mangaluru said. 

On Saturday, a resolution was passed to develop goodwill and family spirit in Hindu society through family orientation programmes. Durga Vahini – the outfit’s women’s wing will intensify its self-defence training programmes across the country, while the Bajrang Dal, through its diverse programmes, will motivate youth to adopt a healthy attitude towards women and to prevent crimes against them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Mandir Vishwa Hindu Parishad Supreme Court
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp