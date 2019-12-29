VHP in sync with Supreme Court’s ‘apolitical trust’ for Ram Mandir

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is fully in sync with the Supreme Court judgment directing the Centre to establish an “apolitical trust” to fix the modalities for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, according to leaders privy to the developments. At a convention of the outfit’s Central Committee and International Executive Committee, which is underway at Sanghaniketan in the city, senior leaders have been deliberating on defining such a trust.

Around 300 office-bearers of VHP from across the country, the USA, Germany, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal and other countries are participating in the baithaks (meetings). According to sources, a few of these office-bearers, who spearheaded the Ram Mandir movement in the 1980s, have proposed that the temple should be raised as per the model envisioned by the Hindu outfit. It was also discussed to pass a resolution on Sunday, the last day of the convention, to pool funds towards the construction of the temple from the devotees, instead of seeking funds from the Central government.

An office-bearer, who participated in the meetings, said, “Many were of the opinion that no politician should be on board the trust. The trustees should be people of impeccable credentials” There are 65,000 VHP committees across the country, and now the plan is to expand its activities in 2020, a VHP leader from Mangaluru said.

On Saturday, a resolution was passed to develop goodwill and family spirit in Hindu society through family orientation programmes. Durga Vahini – the outfit’s women’s wing will intensify its self-defence training programmes across the country, while the Bajrang Dal, through its diverse programmes, will motivate youth to adopt a healthy attitude towards women and to prevent crimes against them.