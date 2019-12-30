Seer who championed cause of social equality, no more

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: The journey of a multi-faceted seer, revered across the state for his impeccable character, has ended. Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji (88) of Sri Pejawar Mutt, Udupi, who pioneered social initiatives like visiting Dalit colonies decades ago, and yet became the victim of social justice warriors in the social media era, passed away on Sunday morning.

He was under treatment for pneumonia at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, since December 20. His health condition had declined and he had suffered severe brain dysfunction on Saturday night, when the decision was taken to bring him to Sri Pejawar Mutt. His death was announced around 9.20am.

The seer, who was vocal about the revival of Hindu spirit, engaged in endeavours that gave new hope for Dalits and the downtrodden. His fight against untouchability is well known too. Having earned the sobriquet of ‘revolutionary seer’ for transcending barriers of caste, creed and religion, the swamiji always spoke about unity in society.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha swami was born Venkataramana, the second child of his parents, Narayana Acharya and Kamalamma, on April 27, 1931, at Ramakunja in Dakshina Kannada district.

His journey towards Udupi mutt is interesting. His uncle, Narasimha Acharya, was a manager at Pejawar Mutt. Venkataramana, then 6, used to come to the mutt with his father, and on one such occasion, the then pontiff Sri Vishmanya Theertha asked him if he was interested in embracing ‘sainthood’. The boy agreed and became the 32nd pontiff in the lineage of Sri Pejawar Mutt.

He was given Sanyasa Deeksha (sainthood) by Sri Vishwamanya Theertha of Pejawar Mutt, on December 3, 1938, when he was just seven years old, at Chakratheertha in Hampi. At that young age, he showed signs of effulgence and was ready to lead a pious life.

The young seer pursued his education in Udupi. Eight years of rigorous lessons by Sri Vidyamanya Theertha of Sri Bhandarkeri Mutt made him scholarly. He completed his record fifth Paryaya in Udupi in 2016, while no other seer of the Ashta Mutts of Udupi has got that opportunity in the biennial Paryaya cycle. The revered pontiff was always against discrimination — in the 1940s, he allowed ‘lower caste’ people to enter Pejawar Mutt in Udupi, unimaginable in those days. Soon after completion of his second Paryaya, he set out on a Dalit outreach programme on a larger scale. This came to be known as his flagship initiative ‘Padayatra in Dalit colonies’ in 1970.

Initiated into Mutt at age 7

Hampi: Shri Vishvesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt was given deeksha in Hampi at the tender age of 7. The rituals were held at Yantrodharaka Temple on the banks of the Tungabhadra river. After completing 80 years of sainthood in 2018, the seer visited Hampi, despite his ill-health.