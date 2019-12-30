Home States Karnataka

Seer who championed cause of social equality, no more

Sri Vishwesha Theertha swami was born Venkataramana, the second child of his parents, Narayana Acharya and Kamalamma, on April 27, 1931

Published: 30th December 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Lakhs of devotees gather near Pejawar Mutt on Car Street, Udupi, on Sunday | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: The journey of a multi-faceted seer, revered across the state for his impeccable character, has ended. Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji (88) of Sri Pejawar Mutt, Udupi, who pioneered social initiatives like visiting Dalit colonies decades ago, and yet became the victim of social justice warriors in the social media era, passed away on Sunday morning.

He was under treatment for pneumonia at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, since December 20. His health condition had declined and he had suffered severe brain dysfunction on Saturday night, when the decision was taken to bring him to Sri Pejawar Mutt. His death was announced around 9.20am.

The seer, who was vocal about the revival of Hindu spirit, engaged in endeavours that gave new hope for Dalits and the downtrodden. His fight against untouchability is well known too. Having earned the sobriquet of ‘revolutionary seer’ for transcending barriers of caste, creed and religion, the swamiji always spoke about unity in society.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha swami was born Venkataramana, the second child of his parents, Narayana Acharya and Kamalamma, on April 27, 1931, at Ramakunja in Dakshina Kannada district.

His journey towards Udupi mutt is interesting. His uncle, Narasimha Acharya, was a manager at Pejawar Mutt. Venkataramana, then 6, used to come to the mutt with his father, and on one such occasion, the then pontiff Sri Vishmanya Theertha asked him if he was interested in embracing ‘sainthood’. The boy agreed and became the 32nd pontiff in the lineage of Sri Pejawar Mutt.

He was given Sanyasa Deeksha (sainthood) by Sri Vishwamanya Theertha of Pejawar Mutt, on December 3, 1938, when he was just seven years old, at Chakratheertha in Hampi. At that young age, he showed signs of effulgence and was ready to lead a pious life.

The young seer pursued his education in Udupi. Eight years of rigorous lessons by Sri Vidyamanya Theertha of Sri Bhandarkeri Mutt made him scholarly. He completed his record fifth Paryaya in Udupi in 2016, while no other seer of the Ashta Mutts of Udupi has got that opportunity in the biennial Paryaya cycle.  The revered pontiff was always against discrimination — in the 1940s, he allowed ‘lower caste’ people to enter Pejawar Mutt in Udupi, unimaginable in those days. Soon after completion of his second Paryaya, he set out on a Dalit outreach programme on a larger scale. This came to be known as his flagship initiative ‘Padayatra in Dalit colonies’ in 1970.

Initiated into Mutt at age  7
Hampi: Shri Vishvesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt was given deeksha in Hampi at the tender age of 7. The rituals were held at Yantrodharaka Temple on the banks of the Tungabhadra river. After completing 80 years of sainthood in 2018, the seer visited Hampi, despite his ill-health.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji Sri Pejawar Mutt Udupi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp