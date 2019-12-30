Home States Karnataka

Anti CAA protest: Why Mangaluru is a tinderbox

While the authorities claim that the violence was pre-planned, experts feel there is more to the incident than meets the eye

Published: 30th December 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Photo released by police of vandalism in Mangaluru, allegedly by protesters | Express

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: After the December 19 protest against CAA and NRC turned violent, resulting in police firing which claimed two lives, the question in everybody’s mind is, why did only Mangaluru flare up, while similar protests in Bengaluru and other places were peaceful, despite the crowds being comparatively bigger.

While the authorities claim that the violence was pre-planned, experts feel there is more to the incident than meets the eye, and a number of issues led to such a situation. Successive governments are to be blamed as they have done nothing to address it.

The issues that need to be taken up on priority are the Hindu-Muslim divide, which is conspicuous in Mangaluru, a sense of alienation among Muslims, politicisation and communalisation of the police force and intelligence failure. Instead of this, whenever such incidents occur, politicians of all hues indulge in a blame game, and do nothing to get to the root of the problem and find a solution to it.

BB Ashok Kumar, who retired as ACP and has worked in sensitive areas like Shivajinagar and Kalasipalyam in Bengaluru, said that inspectors posted in sensitive areas of cities like Mangaluru should be fair, and take people of all groups into confidence. “If a majority of people lose confidence in cops of their area, things will go out hand during difficult situations. But in many cases, cops fail to exercise their duties in a fair and neutral manner, as they are posted as per the recommendations of MLAs or MPs,” he said.

Anand, who retired as Superintendent of Police and has worked in Dakshina Kannada district for several years, feels that if intelligence gathering has to be strong, it is necessary to have a majority of policemen in the constabulary from the same region.

In Bengaluru
Having learnt from the Mangaluru mayhem, Bengaluru City Police managed the mega rally at Quddus Saheb Eidgah on Miller’s Road on December 23 very well, in which around two lakh people from the community had participated.

“There were genuine concerns about the safety of the people, and law and order because of two deaths in Mangaluru. A day before the rally, one man was stabbed to death in sensitive Kalasipalyam. Police had taken the organisers into confidence, and strategically deployed their men in khaki. As a result, there was no law and order problem in Bengaluru,” said a Benglauru police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tinderbox CAA NRC
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp