PM Modi to inaugurate Science Congress in Bengaluru on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 107th Indian Science Congress, organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences on Friday.

More than 15,000 participants, including Nobel laureates, scientists, intellectuals, academicians, policymakers, students and delegates from various institutions of 24 countries are expected to participate in the six-day event whose focal theme is ‘Science and Technology: Rural Development’.

Discussions on 14 contemporary science areas will be the highlight of the conference. The other important parts of event are ‘Women Science Congress’, ‘Children Science Congress’ and ‘Science Communicators Meet’. For the first time, ‘Farmers’ Science Congress’ is included.

There will also be a science exhibition, titled Pride of India, where technologies, equipment and science models will be on display. The entry for the exhibition is free from January 4-7.