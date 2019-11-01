Sumalatha flays government's move on Tipu Sultan

By Express News Service

MANDYA: MP Sumalatha Ambareesh from Karnataka on Thursday flayed the decision of the BJP-led Karnataka government to remove erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan from school textbooks. She also said, “Any unilateral decision taken without discussing with those who matter is also unfair.”

Speaking to media, Sumalatha said,“Nobody is cent per cent sure about the good and bad in the history. Some are based on fiction too. Hence, it is better advised to take decisions on such contentious issues only after eliciting the opinions of others.”

Sumalatha voiced against the reported move of the NDA government to sign the regional comprehensive economic partnership (RCEP) agreement, announced to safeguard the interest of farmers.