Home States Karnataka

Coast Guards arrest 15 Iranian fishermen in Mangaluru

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized two Iranian fishing boats and 15 crew members for illegally entering Indian waters. They have been arrested.

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized two Iranian fishing boats and 15 crew members for illegally entering Indian waters. They have been arrested. Sources in CSP said that the ICG’s offshore patrol vessel “Vikram” was monitoring the movement of the two Iranian boats as they had entered Indian territorial waters.

ICG Deputy Commandant Kuldeep Sharma, along with a boarding officer and sailor were patrolling about 165 nautical miles off Mangaluru near Agatti-Lakshadweep at around 2.45 pm on October 21 and noticed the two boats — ‘Avidi and Ishan.’ Signals were given to the fishermen by ICG officials, but the fishermen did not stop. Later, the boats were chased and stopped by ‘Vikram’. ICG officials then took the two boats into their possession and towed them to NMPT Mangaluru. While towing, Avidi developed technical snag and capsized.  Ishan was, however, towed to NMPT with the crew members.

Kuldeep Sharma then filed a written complaint against the 15 fishermen at the Coastal Security Police station in Mangaluru. The arrested Iranian fishermen have been identified as Abubakar Ansari Miya, Moosa Dehadani, Azam Ansari, Shid Bachoo, Abdul Majeed, Majeed Rehmani Dawood, Mohammed Isaac, Karim Baksh Doorjade, Mohammed Baloch, Baman, Abdul Ghani Bapur, Nasir Bhadruj, Anwar Baloch, Nabhi Baksh and Yusuf Jahani. A case is registered against the accused under Sections 3,7,10,15(a), 14,15(c) of the Maritime Zone of Indian Act 1981.

Chethan R, SP, Coastal Security Police, Udupi, told TNIE that investigation is still on. “The presence of fishing material in their boat made us to say that they were carrying out fishing activities in violation of the rules. Identity cards produced by them during the initial investigation showed their nationality as Iranians. Detailed investigation will be conducted,”he said.All the 15 arrested have been sent to judicial custody till November 14, they have been sent to Mangaluru jail, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Coast Guard Vikram Iranian fishermen Mangaluru
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp