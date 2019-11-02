Former Karnataka minister Vaijinath Patil dies at 82

By Express News Service

KALABURGI: Former Karnataka minister Vaijinath Patil, who was the president of Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samithi, died at Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday morning. He was 82.

He was under treatment in the hospital for old age-related ailments since a week. His family members said that his last rites would be performed in his native Chincholi town on Sunday. The deceased is survived by 3 sons and 2 daughters.

Patil was the brain behind the amendment of Article 371 J. He along with former minister C Gurunath went to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh to study the functioning of the amendment in Telangana and Vidarbha regions when former CM JH Patil and submitted a report on that matter.

He also took part in the agitations for bringing Amendment to Article 371 J in Hyderabad Karnataka Region.