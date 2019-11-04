Home States Karnataka

Cops on high alert ahead of Ayodhya verdict

While there is no specific alert regarding the issue, police across the state have been ordered to keep vigil

For representational purposes(Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police are keeping a close vigil in the wake of the impending Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, on November 17. This is to ensure that there is no breach of law and order, and to ensure there are no incidents affecting communal harmony in the state.

“We are taking all precautionary steps to ensure that law and order is maintained. There are some sensitive pockets in the state, which are being monitored closely. We have taken the community leaders into confidence, and have assured them of all security measures. They have also said that they would welcome the Supreme Court verdict, and would like to move ahead,” said a senior police officer.

He added that there was no specific alert or Intelligence inputs regarding the Ayodhya verdict as of now. “But we need to keep our ears to the ground. There will be adequate bandobast, depending upon the situation, need and requirement,” he added.

Another officer said that the much-awaited verdict was likely to pass off peacefully in Karnataka. “The general feeling across the two major communities is that they would welcome the apex court’s order. There are, however, some miscreants who are around just to cause trouble. Most of them have
been identified and are under watch. We are also watching social media, which poses the greatest challenge to law enforcement agencies,” he said.

