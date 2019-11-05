Home States Karnataka

Make videos, take photos of tourist hotspots to win prizes: Karnataka Tourism

Preference will be give to lesser-known destinations so that footfall can be enhanced and equally distributed.

Hampi world heritage area in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To increase footfall at various tourism destinations and to involve citizens in promoting them, the Tourism Department on Monday launched a preliminary promotional initiative.

Tourism Minister CT Ravi used Twitter to put out a trailer stating, “Tourism is nothing without Tourists & their Experiences! Share your pictures with us at tourism@kstdc.co and get a chance to be featured on our page. The best photographer of the month gets a two-night couple stay at a KSTDC property.”

Ravi told TNIE, “A state and district level competition will be held in December and January and this announcement is the first in this stage. The contest and the concept is still in its initial stages, but it is assured to be exciting.”

Preference will be give to lesser-known destinations so that footfall can be enhanced and equally distributed. The idea is to involve people, get feedback and improve services at destinations. The best photograph and video will not just be given a prize and a free holiday, but will also be included in the documentary and trailer being prepared by the department.

Ravi added saying that winners will also be given the opportunity to use the tourism department logo on their video and later use them on their social media platforms. He said that this contest is different from the ones that were held before. So far, only photography competitions were held, but now the video category has been added. The jury members are being finalised and each piece will be judged under different themes like wildlife and heritage.

To encourage participants, the department is also thinking of exempting camera charges for high-end DSLR cameras by issuing passes to participants who register for the contest. The department is also looking at the contest as a way to identify new places to improve connectivity, hospitality and add them to its lesser-known circuits.

