Zilla Panchayat member, 8 aides booked for murder

Police have registered a murder case against a Zilla Panchayat member and eight of his associates for allegedly murdering a Class 1 contractor on Tuesday morning.

Published: 06th November 2019 05:44 AM

Shivaling Bhavikatti

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI:  Police have registered a murder case against a Zilla Panchayat member and eight of his associates for allegedly murdering a Class 1 contractor on Tuesday morning. Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj told reporters that contractor Shivaling Bhavikatti (46) of Mayura village in Jewargi taluk was going to his native from Gangapur in his SUV. When he was near Sharanasirasagi village of Kalaburagi taluk, another SUV rammed it, forcing Bhavikatti to stop his vehicle.

He was then dragged out by the occupants of the other vehicle and stabbed several times. The assailants then fled leaving their car behind. Sarojini, wife of the victim, lodged a complaint against ZP member Shantappa Kodli and his associates alleging that they murdered her husband. It is said that a few days back, police arrested 22 followers each of Bhavikatti and  Kodli with regard to a dispute and they came out on bail on Monday.

The very next day, the murder of Shivalinga took place. Police Commissioner Nagaraj said the car, which the accused left behind, belonged to Kodli. As of now, a murder case has been registered against nine people with Kodli as prime accused. 

