GT Devegowda’s ‘neutral stance’ has parties courting him

Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: JDS MLA GT Devegowda announcing that he will remain neutral in the bypolls to Hunsur assembly constituency has worried a few in the BJP, which is fighting to save its government in the state.

Though Devegowda has distanced himself from the JDS, he has displayed his bonhomie towards the BJP, and also praised Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on many occasions. Devegowda was unhappy with then-Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for giving him the Higher Education portfolio, and had even lauded the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah jodi after the LS elections.

While some BJP leaders maintain that there is nothing wrong in Devegowda’s statement on remaining neutral, a few leaders have knocked on the doors of Yediyurappa , MP V Srinivasa Prasad and A H Vishwanath to hold talks with the JDS MLA to seek his support in the Hunsur by-polls.

Sources said that Prasad and Vishwanath are likely to hold talks with Devegowda on political developments, as all three have a common agenda — defeating the Congress and JDS and prove their mettle in Siddaramaiah’s home turf. It is also learnt that Yediyurappa has assured grants to Chamundeshwari constituency for Devegowda’s sake, as he would make a big difference in the Vokkaliga dominated constituency.

To counter this, former minister Sa Ra Mahesh is keen to field a local leader to mobilise Vokkaliga votes. Meanwhile, Congress leaders are also approaching Devegowda to seek his support. Sources said that a few leaders from Hunsur have held talks with him.