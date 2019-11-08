Karnataka honour killing: Two arrested as couple hacked to death in Gadag

By Express News Service

GADAG (KARNATAKA): In a shocking incident a couple was brutally hacked to death at their residence in Lakkalikatti village of Gadag district on November 6.

The incident was reported two days ago and on Wednesday night the district police arrested two of the four assailants who killed the couple.

About four years ago, the victim couple Ramesh Madar (29) and Gangamma Rathode (23) of the same village got married despite opposition from the families. Soon after the marriage the couple shifted to Bengaluru and started working. They had returned to their hometown a few days ago to celebrate Deepawali.

It's said that Gangamma had warned her husband against staying in their village as she suspected attack from her own family members.

A day before the murder, Gangamma's relatives came to the residence and had a quarrel with the couple. The same evening the assailants once again came home and pulled out other members in the family including the two young children of the deceased couple. While Ramesh died on the spot after suffering head injuries and cut marks, his wife Gangamma who had multiple stab injuries died in the hospital.

Bharatappa Meti, a resident of Lakkalakatti said, "Ramesh and Gangamma left village four years ago when her brothers planned to kill them. Ramesh was working as a driver and Gangamma was working in a garment factory. They had come for Deepawali and were living here for some days. Gangamma always told Ramesh to leave the village as her brothers may harm them," he said.

Gadag SP Srinath Joshi said, “Ravi Shankarappa Rathode (28), Shivappa Rathode (48) and Ramesh Rathode (19) have been named for the frime. Two of them are detained now and we will nab the others soon," he said.

A case has been registered in Gajendragad police station.