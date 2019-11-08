Home States Karnataka

KPL scandal explodes; Gautam, Kazi arrested

Thursday’s arrest takes the tally in this case to six. If officials are to be believed, more arrests are to follow.

Published: 08th November 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six down. More to go. That’s the message from police officials in Bengaluru, who arrested cricketers C M Gautam and Abrar Kazi for their role in spot-fixing in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL). News of the former being detained has shocked the fraternity. Captain of Ballari Tuskers in KPL, Gautam is a prominent name in domestic cricket, who served Karnataka with distinction for nearly a decade.

Thursday’s arrest takes the tally in this case to six. If officials are to be believed, more arrests are to follow. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths, who arrested Ballari Tuskers skipper Gautam and Kazi, have found that a few more players are involved. Officials suspect they have gone absconding as soon as they learnt about the duo’s arrest.

A senior police officer said, “Investigations are on and we have gathered information about other players involved in match-fixing. Some of them have left the country. We have sent teams to gather information about their whereabouts. Arrests will be made soon.”It has been learnt that Gautam and Kazi, who were active players in the first-class circuit till their arrest, were offered Rs 20 lakh each to bat slowly during the KPL final against Hubli Tigers in Mysuru on August 31. While Gautam made a 37-ball 29 and Kazi a six-ball 13, their team lost the final.

It is said that some influential persons have been putting pressure on the investigating officers, stating that the arrests would affect the players’ careers. Apparently, they were even asked to stop the probe.Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao confirmed there was interference from certain influential persons. “The CCB officials are doing their job ignoring these threats. We don’t care who is trying to influence the probe. I have asked the investigating officials to ignore those influential people and carry on with a thorough probe regardless of the threats.” The BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit is assisting the Karnataka police in the probe and has been handing over all information it has collected.

the case so far  
The arrests started with Belagavi Panthers owner Ali Asfak Thara. Bengaluru Blasters bowling coach Vinu Prasad and batsman M Vishwanathan were also arrested. Another player, Nishant Singh Shekhawat, was arrested earlier this month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Premier League Match fixing KPL scandal
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp