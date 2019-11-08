Home States Karnataka

Railway Board shelves new project to Science City

SWR study finds that the project is not economically viable

Published: 08th November 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Railway Board has turned down the state government’s request to lay a new railway line between Hiriyur and Challakere in Chitradurga district, owing to the upcoming Science City there. The project, which is 183 km long, has been dropped by the board as a feasibility study conducted by the South Western Railway Zone found it was not economically viable.

The issue was raised during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday in which top railway officials were present. The state reiterated the need to have a separate railway line to the upcoming Science City, nearly 300 km from Bengaluru, that will house branches of Indian Institute of Science, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation and Defence Research and Development Organisation. 

The New Indian Express has a copy of the letter sent by Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure Development department, on May 13 this year to the SWR General Manager stressing on the need for such a line. 

Chief Administrative Officer, Constructions, K C Swami said, “We have done a feasibility study of it (reconnaissance survey). The Rate of Return on the project, which will cost Rs 1,975.74 crore, was found to be in the negative. For every Rs 100 spent by the railways in running trains along the route, the operational loss would come to Rs 15.71. This will cause a huge loss for us and hence we will not go ahead with the project due to operational reasons.”  

Though the state government usually provides land free of cost in case of infrastructure rail projects as well as supports the construction cost, the daily operational cost becomes the responsibility of the railways. “It is precisely for this reason that eailways is now focussing on doubling projects and is not keen on building new lines,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp