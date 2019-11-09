Allow private Tipu Jayanti celebrations: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the state government for denying permission to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in private. He accused the BJP government of stopping officials from granting permission to celebrate the ruler’s birth anniversary. Claiming that people are not against Tipu Jayanti celebrations, he claimed that the High Court has said it is not against celebrating it in private. “The celebrations will not lead to tensions. Only RSS is trying to create unrest,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said there has been no law and order problem in the last three years, barring Kodagu district. He blamed policemen for tension in Kodagu. Siddaramaiah said they will meet the President regarding Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s audio clip.

“Yediyurappa has clearly mentioned that they carried out Operation Lotus on the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah has no moral right to continue in office. Both Yediyurappa and Shah must step down,” he said. Congress party will continue its legal battle against disqualified MLAs and file objections to petition pleading for postponement of bypolls.