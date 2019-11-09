Ayodhya: Reactions pour from across party lines in Karnataka hailing SC verdict

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sigh of relief was felt across Karnataka on Saturday after the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict, made way for the construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed site Ayodhya.

Harmony was maintained and no illegal activities were noted in any parts of Karnataka. Though many Hindus were understandably happy with the judgement, many resisted from open celebrations.

In some parts of Bengaluru, crackers were burst despite the police commissioner strictly warning against it.

The minority community in Hubballi though were in a sombre mood and seemed to abide by the Supreme Court order.

“Let us all wholeheartedly welcome the apex court verdict. This is neither a victory for anyone, nor a defeat for anyone. Don’t react emotionally. Let the harmony and peace prevail,” said Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa on twitter.

Meanwhile Deputy chief minister Govind Karjol has welcomed the judgement of Supreme court.

It is the victory of every Indian. Union government should implement it, he said.

Dr Verrendra Heggade of Dharmasthala said everyone has to respect the verdict of Supreme court. Let pooja to continue as per Hindu religion.

Likewise provision has given for Muslims to offer prayer at the identified place. There is no provision to question this verdict other than Supreme court.

Both Hindus and Muslims have to live cordially in the country and have to maintain communal harmony.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the historic judgment of the Hon. Supreme Court. This has brought joy and relief to people of both communities from a long-standing dispute,” said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Also, another sensitive pocket in the state, Kolar, witnessed peace and l no untoward incident was reported in both Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

Normalcy prevailed in Belgavi too.

Amidst security arrangements, body of soldier Rahul Mutgekar, was brought to Belagavi today afternoon.

He was killed in a gun battle with terrorists at LoC, Poonch dist, J&K. Last rites will be performed at his village Uchgaon, located on Belagavi outskirts.

Meanwhile, Congress leader DK Shivakumar tweeted “Our constitution and law is supreme. I appeal to all my fellow Indians, irrespective of their faith, to respect the judgement of the honorable Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case.

Let us promote harmony, brotherhood and pledge to focus on development henceforth.”

Leaders cutting across the political parties welcomed the Apex Court verdict on Ayodhya land dispute on Saturday and appealed for maintaining peace and harmony.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said everyone got justice. "Everyone should come together to build Ram temple and it should become Rashtra Mandira," said Kateel.

Former PM HD Deve Gowda, former CM Siddaramaiah and other leaders too welcome the verdict. " We should respect the judgement of Supreme Court on RamJanmaBhumi - BabriMasjid land issue. Let us have belief in the Constitution framed in the democratic setup. Let Peace & Harmony prevail," said Siddaramaiah.

Pejavar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha said the verdict is acceptable to all. This will bring harmony in the relationship between Hindus and Muslims, he said. A

Muslim delegation met him at the mutt and expressed their wish to accept the verdict.