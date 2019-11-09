Home States Karnataka

DKS prays for Sonia’s health, meets Deve Gowda

Congress troubleshooter D K Shivakumar continued his temple run in Mysuru and prayed for good health of AICC President Sonia Gandhi. He told the priests to do archana in her name.

Published: 09th November 2019

Congress leader D K Shivakumar visited the grave of Tipu Sultan ahead of Tipu Jayanti in Srirangapatna on Friday

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar continued his temple run in Mysuru and prayed for good health of AICC President Sonia Gandhi. He told the priests to do archana in her name.

He had many guests from JD(S) like DC Thamanna, L R Shivarame Gowda and others and even held a closed-door talks with former JD(S) minister Sa Ra Mahesh. Shivakumar incidentally met former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and sought his blessings too.

He offered special puja to the presiding deity Chamndeshwari with JD(S) rebel MLA G T Devegowda and also visited Adi Chunchanagiri mutt in Mysuru. Clarifying that he has no differences with Congress leader Siddaramaiah, he reiterated that he will take up the responsibility given to him by the party high command. Shivakumar said that former minister Sa Ra Mahesh told him about withdrawal of funds released to Congress- JD(S) MLAs constituencies sanctioned by the H D Kumaraswamy government.

He said that Yediyurappa is known for being straight in politics and has also admitted that it is his voice in audio clip. Referring to the state government permitting a CBI probe against him, Shivakumar said, “Let CBI carry out its duties within the legal framework. I am ready to reply to their questions. ”Later, Shivakumar paid floral tributes to Tipu Sultan’s tomb in Srirangapatna, visited Sriranganatha temple and Nimishabha temple with Congress and JD(S) leaders.

