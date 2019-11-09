Dosa, idlis may get costlier soon, thanks to heavy rains in North Karnataka, AP

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Incessant rains that wreaked havoc in North Karnataka and many parts of Andhra Pradesh and destroyed urad dal (split black gram) crops is likely to have an impact on the prices of popular South Indian dishes like dosa, idli and uddina vada.

With a short supply of black gram in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and north Karnataka districts, which are the major producers, the price of urad dal in the retail market has already shot up from Rs 95 to 130 per kg in just ten days. “We are not getting adequate supply from Telani in Andhra Pradesh due to crop failure following heavy rain,” said Manjunath, a dealer in pulses. Since there is a fall in production, the government should import urad dal in the interests of consumers, he felt. The prices of soyabean, grapes, pomegranates and other farm produce may also shoot up as rains have damaged the crops.

With a 30% rise in urad dal prices, it has now become the most expensive among pulses. Adding to hoteliers’ worry is a 10-15% hike in prices of peas.

Murali, a grocery shop owner, concurred that prices have gone by 30% in a week. Households, whose monthly consumption of pulses was about 4-5 kg per month, are now buying less than 3 kg. The price rise has also prompted hoteliers to rethink on the quantity of orders.