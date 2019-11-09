Sri Sri unlikely to accept Pakistan govt’s invitation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Pakistan Government invited Spiritual leader and founder of Art of Living (AoL) Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to attend the inauguration of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on Saturday. However, according to the AOL, he is unlikely to attend the event as he is busy with prior engagements.



“The opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and the promotion of religious tourism also coincides with your objective of a violence-free world,” the invitation letter is cited as saying. The historic Kartarpur Corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.