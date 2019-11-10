Home States Karnataka

Corporators want marshals removed

After demanding the removal of West and Dasarahalli zonal commissioner V Anbu Kumar, city councillors are now demanding that marshals be removed from service.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After demanding the removal of West and Dasarahalli zonal commissioner V Anbu Kumar, city councillors are now demanding that marshals be removed from service. According to them, marshals harass people and do not acknowledge the corporators. BBMP officials, however, refused to remove the marshals and said that they are required to control the garbage menace.The corporators raised the issue at the BBMP Council meeting on Friday and again on Saturday with BBMP officials. 

Corporator Katta Satyanarayana said, “We do not want the marshals as they are threatening people. They order people and corporators and assert authority. They go around ordering sweepers and garbage collectors. They should just do their job. The head of the marshals orders his subordinates to ignore corporators.” Corporator Abdul Wajid said that the marshals in fact do not even know the corporators and do not work in coordination with them. 

D Randeep, BBMP Special Commissioner, solid waste management, admitted that some of the marshals were not doing their assigned duties. “They have been given the rulebook and will be given their duties once again. Their duty is to look into black spots, be on night duty rounds, join hands with health inspectors and corporators to ensure wards are garbage-free,” he said. 

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said Marshals cannot be removed as they are needed to control people from throwing garbage on roads.“To ensure solid waste management rules are implemented and implement plastic ban, the Marshals are needed,” he said. 

