Hope BJP doesn’t politicise Ayodhya verdict: Dinesh Gundu Rao

The Congress state unit on Saturday hailed the apex court verdict and hoped that the BJP wouldn’t use it to gain political mileage.

Published: 10th November 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress state unit on Saturday hailed the apex court verdict and hoped that the BJP wouldn’t use it to gain political mileage. After the Ram Mandir issue took centrestage in national politics, the BJP managed to gain a strong foothold in the Hindi heartland and spread its wings to other parts of the country. On the other hand, Congress slowly started losing ground. After 1984, the Grand Old Party has not secured a complete majority on its own in the Lok Sabha polls. though it formed government at the Centre with help from allies.

The verdict reflects the secular principles of India and solves the decades-old dispute said KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao. “We hope the BJP won’t use it to gain political mileage,” he said, hoping that the judgment would strengthen unity and communal harmony in the country. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former CM Siddaramaiah too said the SC verdict has put an end to the long-pending dispute. “Everyone must maintain peace and harmony, and have tolerance towards others by respecting the Constitution,” he added.

In Mangaluru, former minister UT Khader told the media that whoever tries to use the verdict for electoral gain are “traitors”. Stating that the issue should not be politicised, Khader said, “We respect the verdict. It is neither a victory nor defeat for anyone. Till now the dispute was used for political gain. However, in the interest of the nation, the top court has ended the dispute. Let us not politicise the verdict. Let our children at least live in peace and unity.”

TAGS
congress Ayodhya verdict BJP Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid Dinesh Gundu Rao Ram Mandir
India Matters
