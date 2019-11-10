Home States Karnataka

It’s a sweet road to independence for these women

Empowering women living in rural areas has been a challenging task for the government and for various organisations working in the sector.

Published: 10th November 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: Empowering women living in rural areas has been a challenging task for the government and for various organisations working in the sector. What’s even more challenging is convincing these, often repressed, women that they are capable of leading an independent and self-sufficient life. However, for these dozen women from Uttara Kannada district, who have faced several hardships, life took a sweet turn when they got into the chikki (traditional Indian sweet made from peanuts) business. Now, they supply the sweet to many anganwadis in the district, earn a handsome salary, and most importantly, lead an independent life.

The Uttara Kannada district administration and then Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul brought these women together under Motivate Enable Empower Rehabilitate And Achieve (MEERAA) group, and helped them set up businesses. The district administration set up separate self-help groups (SHGs) for the women living in Shirwada in Karwar taluk and Dasankoppa in Sirsi taluk.

These SHGs were included in the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), a Union government programme, and Rajiv Gandhi Chaitanya Yojane (RGCY), a state government programme. Both groups were given Rs 50,000 as subsidy and a Rs 2.5 lakh loan each from a bank to run their chikki business, in February 2017.

Kamala (name changed) from Shirwada says that the group of six women started making chikki in a small house, and like any other business, it was challenging at first. Officials held meetings with the teams to find solutions.

Recalling her journey, Kamala says, “In the beginning, we used to buy 1 kg of groundnut to make chikki. Now, we are producing 100 kg of chikki every day, and three tonnes in a month. It is a matter of pride for us. We earn anywhere between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 per month.”For Ganga, from Dasankoppa, marketing was a big challenge, but she says that the district administration enabled them to support their families.

Each unit makes up to Rs 3 lakh each month, and in the last two-and-a-half years, both units have made around Rs 1.5 crore. In the last one year, the incomes of these women has increased by 65 per cent. Just like other professionals, these women go to their units by around 9 am, and return by 6pm. If there is suddenly a big demand, the women work overtime, and also make profits.The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has given a clean chit to both units, and officials visit the units to ensure standards are met. MEERAA was honoured with the SKOCH Order-of-Merit Award recently at a function in New Delhi.

M Roshan, CEO, Zilla Panchayat, says, “Both units will get Rs 50 lakh additional funds for civil construction and to purchase modern equipment. With this, each unit can employ 20 more people. We are trying to capture the government market, which is a committed one, which is why we supply chikki to anganwadis. At present, only 500 anganwadis out of 1,600 are being supplied chikki by these two units. Once these units are upgraded with the latest machinery, they can supply to all anganwadis.”

The administration has also been roping in various departments to help these women learn important skills such as banking, marketing, communications, standardisation, and more. After the success story of these two units, the Women and Child Development Department and the district’s Zilla Panchayat have planned to set up one more unit at Chittakula near Karwar. Training has already begun for the group of seven women, and the unit will be up and running after another training session at Mangaluru.

Sharada, who sells chikki, says, “Earlier, in the houses I used to work as a maid, I wasn’t treated like a human being. I was earning just Rs 5,000, which was not enough to send my children to school. But now, I go to work after finishing my house work and sending the kids to school. I am also able to reach home in time. I’m happy that I’m independent. Even if I work extra hours, I get rewarded for it with extra salary.” Padma, who found it hard to earn an honest living earlier, said she is finally satisfied with the work she is doing now. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp