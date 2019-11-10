Kolkata-bound flights from Bengaluru cancelled till Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a directive from Airports Authority of India on Saturday – to suspend all flight operations to and from Kolkata airport – due to cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’, four flights from Bengaluru to Kolkata were cancelled on Saturday evening. All flights in this route are cancelled till 6 am on Sunday.

Cancelled flights from Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport Kolkata are: Spicejet flights: SG 517 (departure time: 6.10 pm), SG-741 (departure time: 7.25 pm) and Air Asia India flights: i5 2990 (departure time: 4.30 pm) and i5 592 (departure time: 10.45 pm). According to a press release from Indigo Airlines, “We had to cancel the flights beyond without getting a scope to notify our customers yesterday.