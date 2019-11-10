Home States Karnataka

Kolkata-bound flights from Bengaluru cancelled till Sunday

According to a press release from Indigo Airlines, “We had to cancel the flights beyond without getting a scope to  notify our customers yesterday. 

Published: 10th November 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a directive from Airports Authority of India on Saturday – to suspend all flight operations to and from Kolkata airport – due to cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’, four flights from Bengaluru to Kolkata were cancelled on Saturday evening. All flights in this route are cancelled till 6 am on Sunday. 

Cancelled flights from Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport Kolkata are: Spicejet flights: SG 517 (departure time: 6.10 pm), SG-741 (departure time: 7.25 pm) and Air Asia India flights: i5 2990 (departure time: 4.30 pm) and i5 592 (departure time: 10.45 pm). According to a press release from Indigo Airlines, “We had to cancel the flights beyond without getting a scope to notify our customers yesterday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp