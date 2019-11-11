Kodagu district in Karnataka stays calm on Tipu Jayanti

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kodagu remained calm on Tipu Jayanti as no private celebration of the jayanti by organisations or individuals was witnessed across the district on Sunday. The police department had earlier warned not to celebrate the event and requested for communal harmony in Kodagu on the day of Eid Milad festival and also a day after the Ayodhya verdict.

Meanwhile, Eid Milad festival celebration in Madikeri has been postponed to Monday and the decision was voluntarily taken by the religious heads of the three main mosques of Madikeri, obliging to the instructions by the Kodagu SP, to prevent any untoward incidents on the Tipu Jayanti day. However, Eid Milad was celebrated in Somwarpet and Virajpet, but no procession was taken out on Sunday.

Simultaneously, a group of Hindu activists performed puja at Madikeri Sri Omkareshwara temple remembering the death of Devapanda kuttappa, the then organising secretary of Kodagu Vishwa Hindu Parishat who died in Madikeri during 2015 Tipu Jayanti clash between two groups.

Virajpet hindu organisations also recalled the service rendered by Kuttappa and observed his death anniversary as martyr day.