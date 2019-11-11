Home States Karnataka

Led by septuagenarian, citizens in Mangaluru fix over 40 potholes

Potholes in the junctions of Pumpwell Circle, Bendoorwell, Kankanady, MG Road and other areas were filled up with the help of workers in a few hours.

Published: 11th November 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Residents fixing a pothole in Mangaluru

Residents fixing a pothole in Mangaluru

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Led by a 72-year-old, a motley bunch of civic activists and local businessmen hit the streets of Mangaluru to wage a battle against a menace which plagues theirlives every day -- potholes. Fed up with the apathy of civic authorities, the group managed to fix as many as 40 potholes at major junctions of the city on Thursday. Senior citizen Gilbert D’souza was joined by 98-year-old Joe Gonsalves, a senior traffic warden; Arjun Mascarenhas, a civic activist, 50-year-old Naseer and a few other concerned citizens.

Potholes in the junctions of Pumpwell Circle, Bendoorwell, Kankanady, MG Road and other areas were filled up with the help of workers in a few hours. Traffic police supported the group by ensuring that it did not effect vehicular movement.

Gilbert said, “We will continue this in the days to come so that citizens will be benefited.” Fed up with inaction by the authorities, he stressed that this initiative was necessary for the safety of people.

A city-based businessmen, Abdul Rauf Puttige, provided concrete, sand and other material to fill up the potholes as a temporary measure. The efforts of this group of  citizens is being widely appreciated by the commuters and general public. Meanwhile, netizens have expressed anger over negligence and delay of the civic authorities to provide better road infrastructure in Mangaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru potholes Mangaluru pothole fixing Abdul Rauf Puttige Gilbert Dsouza Mangaluru road conditions
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp