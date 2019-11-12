Home States Karnataka

Evasion of tax: Karnataka HC dismisses petitions filed by Congress leader DK Shivakumar, two others

The I-T Department had filed a complaint against DK Shivakumar and others after it conducted a search in August 2017 under the provisions of Income Tax Act as well as IPC

Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Congress leader DK Shivakumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a setback to Congress leader D K Shivakumar, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed the criminal review petition filed him against the order of the trial court which had rejected his plea seeking him to discharge from the case registered by the Income Tax Department for allegedly evading tax.

This apart, the High Court has also dismissed the criminal review petitions of two other accused in the same case. The two other accused are N Rajendra and Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah.

Justice B A Patil observed that prima facie petitioners - accused have not made out any grounds so as to interfere with the order of the trial court. The petitions are devoid of merits and the same are liable to be dismissed. Accordingly, the petitions are dismissed, the judge said. 

All the three accused approached the high court against the trial court order dated June 25, 2019. 

The I-T Department had filed a complaint against DK Shivakumar and others after it conducted a search in August 2017 under the provisions of Income Tax Act as well as IPC.

