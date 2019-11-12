Home States Karnataka

No respite for NH-75 commuters any time soon

The agony of commuters travelling between the coastal region and the state capital on the National Highway (NH) 75, is unlikely to end soon.

Published: 12th November 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:34 AM

Silvergate Road on NH 169 | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The agony of commuters travelling between the coastal region and the state capital on the National Highway (NH) 75, is unlikely to end soon. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is still working on the documentation for floating fresh tenders for its development. Netizens are carrying out relentless campaigns seeking to resolve road issue as the Hassan-BC Road stretch of the highway is in a poor condition, with people experiencing tiresome and bumpy rides. 

The widening of the 65-km stretch of the highway from Addahole to BC Road had been entrusted to Larsen and Turbo (L&T)  and the 55-km stretch from Hassan to Marenahalli to Isolux Corson (IC) in March 2017. The project costs for these stretches were Rs 821 crore and Rs 400 crore respectively. The deadline for completion of the work was September 2019.

However, the L&T in 2018 demanded a change in the scope of the contract which was turned down by the NHAI. Later, the authorities terminated the contract of the company which halted the work seeking foreclosure. On the other hand, works on Hassan-Marenahalli stretch also ran into logjam with IC claiming insolvency. Currently, the road is in pathetic condition.  NHAI’s in-charge project director (PD) Somashekhar told TNIE that it may take three more months to invite fresh tenders.

Two tenders will be called - one for a 16 km-stretch between Gundya and Addahole (forest area) and the other for the 49-km stretch from Addahole to BC Road. “After the termination of contract, now fresh tenders have to be floated and it may take another three months as necessary documentations are being readied,” he said. On the Hassan-Marenahalli road, he said sub-contractors of IC company are currently carrying out temporary repair works.

