Home States Karnataka

Will win a minimum of 12 of 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka bypolls: Siddaramaiah

The BJP will need to win at least six of 15 seats which will go to the bypolls, to remain in power.

Published: 12th November 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed confidence about winning minimum 12 out of 15 assembly seats in Karnataka that will go to the bypolls next month.

The former Chief Minister, who expressed suspicion about "internal understanding" between BJP and JD(S), also made it clear that Congress will not indulge in any practice like 'operation Kamala' (poaching of opposite party MLAs).

"I have said, we will win 12 seats, even if we get all 15 seats it will not be a surprise," Siddaramaiah, also congress legislature party leader, said.

Speaking to reporters at Vijayapura, he said, the Congress state unit will discuss with the high command and decide on the candidates for the remaining 7 seats after the Supreme Court verdict on the disqualified MLAs petition on Wednesday.

He said the party had already declared candidates for 8 seats.

Bypolls to 15 of 17 seats represented by disqualified MLAs, whose resignation and absence from the trust vote led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, and made way for the BJP to come to power, will be held on December 5.

The top court is scheduled to pronounce on November 13 its verdict on the pleas of 17 disqualified Congress-JD (S) MLAs challenging the orders of the then Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify them, ruling that those disqualified cease to be MLAs with immediate effect till the expiry of the 15th assembly (in 2023).

The BJP will need to win at least six of 15 seats which will go to the bypolls, to remain in power, plans to give tickets to disqualified MLAs, after looking at the court verdict, according to sources.

Responding to a question about the JD(S) "moving close" to BJP, Siddaramaiah expressed suspicion about "internal understanding" between both parties.

"I don't know what internal understanding is happening between them. As you (media) have a suspicion, I too suspect there may be internal understanding," he said.

In what is being perceived as JD(S) softening stand vis-a-vis the BJP, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda not wanting mid-term polls in the state had recently said he wants the Yediyurappa-led government to complete its term as it would give him time to build his party.

Responding to a question about the Congress looking for disgruntled BJP leaders to join the party, Siddaramaiah said, "Whoever comes to the party accepting its principles and leadership, we will induct them."

"There is no such thing. Mr Yediyurappa started operation kamala in 2008 for the first time to poach Congress MLAs by spending money. Now (during coalition govt) again they have done the same thing on 17 MLAs. We will not do such things," he said.

Reacting to Minister C T Ravi's statement that a few more Congress MLAs have expressed desire to join the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, "let him stop those wanting to quit BJP first, some have decided to quit that party."

"I'm not in touch with anyone. Raju Kage had come and met me. I told him he has to accept Congress principles and asked him to talk to KPCC President," he said in response to a question.

"BJP has money and they can do anything", he said, adding that "they don't know value-based politics. Immoral, backdoor politics to gain power is what they know. They do everything that is undemocratic and unconstitutional for power."

Claiming that he has been denied party ticket for the by-polls, former BJP MLA Raju Kage on Monday had announced his decision to quit the party and join the Congress.

Another BJP leader Ashok Pujari from Gokak is also in talks with Congress, sources claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah Karnataka Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp