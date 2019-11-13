Home States Karnataka

After SC verdict, Karnataka Congress says Yediyurappa government is 'illegal,' dismiss it

CLP leader Siddaramaiah said the verdict was a lesson to defectors to whom people would teach a lesson in the December 5 bypolls.

Published: 13th November 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on the disqualified MLAs, the Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday said the verdict proves that the BJP-led government in the state was "illegal" and sought its dismissal.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar but allowed them to contest the December five bypolls in the state.

It struck down the portion of the order of then-Speaker by which the legislators were disqualified till the end of the 15th Karnataka Assembly in 2023.

While KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao asked BJP not to give tickets to the disqualified legislators to contest polls if it has "any morality left," CLP leader Siddaramaiah said the verdict was a lesson to defectors to whom people would teach a lesson in the December 5 bypolls.

"Supreme Court has partially upheld the then Speaker Ramesh Kumar's decision. I welcome the verdict," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the court's stand was that defecting was "immoral" and "violation of trust of the voter".

"The judgment is a lesson to MLAs, who wanted to resign and join other party according to human fancy or by the influence of other parties- it is not correct is what court has said," he added.

Observing that he welcomes the court judgement in its entirety that includes allowing disqualified to contest polls, Siddaramaiah said people would have to understand that they have been disqualified as they indulged in defection, and the court has not accepted it.

"It is a lesson to those who want to cross over to other parties. Court has not accepted it, people will also not accept it and see to that they are defeated in the bypolls, as it happened in Maharashtra and Gujarat," he added.

Responding to a query on filing an appeal against the verdict, Siddaramaiah said, the party would decide on the appeal, but "according to my opinion there was no need for it".

Reacting to the SC ruling, KPCC President Rao said, the court verdict proves that the BJP government in the state was "illegal".

"Supreme Court has upheld the disqualification of all the 17 MLA's who defected from @INCIndia & JDS. It also proves that the Karnataka BJP govt is an illegal govt. @BJP4India had used unconstitutional means to fabricate a majority. It should be immediately dismissed," Rao tweeted.

"I welcome the #SupremeCourt verdict. The hand of BJP in toppling the coalition govt is now clear. The involvement of @BSYBJP & @AmitShah is now proved. If BJP has any morality left, they should not give tickets to these disqualified MLA's to contest," he said in another tweet.

Among the disqualified MLAs, 14 were from Congress and three were from JD(S).

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka disqualified MLAs Congress BJP
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp