Disqualified Karnataka MLAs welcome SC nod for contesting December 5 bypolls

Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had disqualified the 17 legislators of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition ahead of a trust vote in July.

By PTI

BENGALURU: Disqualified Karnataka MLAs on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict allowing them to contest the December 5 by-elections in the state.

Upholding the then Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify them, the apex court had however struck down a portion of his order restricting them to contest polls till the completion of the present term of the House, which ends in 2023.

"The Supreme court allowing us to contest election is important to us. We welcome it. We are politicians. This verdict is important to us," disqualified JDS MLA from Hunsur A H Vishwanath told reporters in New Delhi.

When asked about the party he would contest from, Vishwanath declined to comment.

Other MLAs including BC Patil, Pratap Gouda Patil and K Gopalaiah too echoed similar sentiments.

Hailing the top court order, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said already the election date has been announced and the party would convene a meeting to discuss the future course of action.

Asked whether the BJP would give the disqualified MLAs tickets to contest in the by-polls, he said, "We will hold discussions with Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa."

Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had disqualified the 17 legislators of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition ahead of a trust vote in July.

The then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had resigned after losing the trust vote, which paved the way for the BJP- led government in the state under B S Yediyurappa.

Bypolls to 15 out of these 17 assembly seats which fell vacant following the disqualification of MLAs are scheduled on December 5 and candidates are required to file their nomination papers between November 11 and November 18.

