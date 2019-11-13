SC verdict on disqualified MLAs has no meaning: JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy

Home States Karnataka

The apex court upheld the disqualification of 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs on orders of the then Speaker but paved the way for them to contest bypolls.

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy claimed on Wednesday the Supreme Court's verdict on the disqualified MLAs "has no meaning".

"On the one hand upholding the disqualification and on the other, allowing them to contest the election," he told reporters.

The apex court upheld the disqualification of 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs on orders of the then Speaker but paved the way for them to contest the December 5 bypolls for 15 seats.

The court struck down the portion of the order of then-Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar by which the legislators were disqualified till the end of the term of the 15th Karnataka Assembly.

"Without giving power to the anti-defection law, we pat our back saying that we have introduced the law. What is there in the anti-defection law? To prohibit them (public representatives) from arbitrary acts of resigning whenever they want and can be easily influenced," Kumaraswamy said.

"The way you are encouraging, your decision has no meaning," Kumaraswamy said.

"If at all the democracy of the country has to survive, some degree of discipline should be displayed. There is no meaning if the anti-defection law is not respected," he said.

Asked whether there was any possibility of "compromising" with the BJP, Kumaraswamy said there was no need for him to do so.

He accused Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of creating such a narrative about the JD(S).

"When 2018 assembly elections were held, he asked Rahul Gandhi to announce that the JD(S) is the B-team of BJP. The same card he wants to play again. This time it will not work," he said.

