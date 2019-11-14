Chitradurga district in Karnataka sees spurt in bluetongue disease cases among sheep

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA : According to the Chitradurga district Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, nearly 5 per cent of the total sheep in the district are suffering from the deadly bluetongue disease. Chitradurga is one of the largest sheep rearing districts in the state with more than 14 lakh sheep.

The disease is caused by the biting of Culicoides midges and it damages the immune system, resulting in slow death. Deputy director, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Dr Krishnappa said, “There is an outbreak of the bluetongue disease in the district owing to the recent heavy rains.” He said the mortality rate was 20-30 per cent and can be reduced if the infected animals are properly treated.