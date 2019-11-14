Home States Karnataka

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha likely to be on Ram Temple trust

According to a source, the octogenarian seer from the south was always at the forefront of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and was among the few who took up the issue time and again.

Published: 14th November 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Pejawar Mutt head

Pejawar Mutt head Swami Vishwesha Teertha (File Photo |Rajesh Shetty Ballagh/EPS)

By Shreyas HS
Express News Service

MANGALURU: With the Supreme Court directing the Union government to set up a trust for constructing the Ram temple at Ayodhya and the Centre setting the ball rolling in this regard, a highly placed source in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said that Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha is likely to be part of the trust.

The source pointed out that the octogenarian seer from the south was always at the forefront of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and was among the few who took up the issue time and again. Also, he is a prominent seer belonging to the Vaishnava sect. The source further said that the Pejawar seer is among the most revered in south India and hence there should be no doubts about his selection to be a part of the trust. “He has shown interest in joining the trust. He has toiled hard for the cause. His contribution towards furthering the aspiration to build a grand temple is huge and noteworthy,” the VHP source added.

Another VHP member said discussions are under way and many names were popping up. The VHP, however, will be making an all-out effort to include the Pejawar seer as he is the most noted spiritual leader from south India. The seer also attended a peace meeting held in New Delhi recently after the Supreme Court verdict. 

Personal secretary to Pejawar seer, Subramanya P, confirmed the development. He said it is highly likely that the seer will be made a member of the trust. “Pejawar swamiji will accept the appointment. He believes that this is an opportunity to serve God,” he said. 

